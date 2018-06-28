Pawn shop manager arrested in connection to theft of over $30K worth of merchandise from Home Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

Pawn shop owner arrested in connection to Home Depot thefts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The manager of a pawn store has been arrested in connection to the theft of over $30,000 worth of tools from Home Depot.

Jose Hernandez was arrested Thursday and charged with organized criminal activity.

Last week, 32-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez was charged with stealing the items from at least 15 Home Depot stores across the Houston area.

Investigators said evidence suggests that Lopez swapped price tags on the equipment with less expensive items before checking out at the cash registers.

EMBED More News Videos

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of items from Home Depot.



Officials believe Lopez sold some of the items at the Cash America Pawn Shop in the 9400 block of Jensen.

"I wasn't involved in any of this," Hernandez said as deputies escorted him in handcuffs.

Some of the pawned items included generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 killed, suspect arrested after Maryland newspaper shooting
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
Ex-game show host Bob Barker buys land to save donkeys
Gallery Furniture plans community centers inside store locations
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
One Minute Weather: Showers popping up around Houston today
Galveston grandma attacked as suspect groped himself
Show More
Beer truck blocks I-10 traffic after erupting in flames
77-year-old allegedly made videos of girl's sex assault
More than 30 vehicles vandalized at apartment complex
Caught on video: Man threatens Home Depot employee with gun
This is where drivers found 76 cent gas today
More News