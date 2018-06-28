HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The manager of a pawn store has been arrested in connection to the theft of over $30,000 worth of tools from Home Depot.
Jose Hernandez was arrested Thursday and charged with organized criminal activity.
Last week, 32-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez was charged with stealing the items from at least 15 Home Depot stores across the Houston area.
Investigators said evidence suggests that Lopez swapped price tags on the equipment with less expensive items before checking out at the cash registers.
Officials believe Lopez sold some of the items at the Cash America Pawn Shop in the 9400 block of Jensen.
"I wasn't involved in any of this," Hernandez said as deputies escorted him in handcuffs.
Some of the pawned items included generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers.