Schlitterbahn Galveston hosts Women Learn to Surf Day

Schlitterbahn hosts Women Learn to Surf Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Schlitterbahn has been active in the National Women Learn to Surf week and recently the event made a stop at the park in Galveston.

Prior destinations for the event were parks in South Padre, Corpus Christi and New Braunfels.

Participants were given a hands-on learning experience from Cathy and Morgan Seabert, the mother/daughter inland champions duo.

This event looks to inform the public more of women in surfing and celebrate Women of the Wave.

Schlitterbahn plans to celebrate this every year in order to inspire women to get out on the waves.
