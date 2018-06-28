HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros fan decks out lawn in support of team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Acts like this separate the common Astros fan from the super-fan. This fan went above and beyond with their lawn and decked it out to support the 54-28 squad.


The location of this beautiful lawn is Walnut Bend, in the West Houston area.

Astros fans have a special connection with the team after the team won the 2017 World Series. Fans like this will continue supporting the reigning champs and go above and beyond with it.
