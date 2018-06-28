Authorities are asking for your help in finding a man who pointed a gun at an employee during a theft at the Home Depot in Sugar Land.Police were called to the store on June 25 around 11:45 a.m. Employees told police that a man had left the store with power tools and pointed a gun at the cashier.While pointing the gun at the cashier, the suspect told her to remain quiet, investigators said.Police believe the suspect is also responsible for a similar crime at another Home Depot in Houston hours earlier.The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue colored shirt and light-colored jean shorts.Police believe he left the store in a black Dodge Durango.Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540.