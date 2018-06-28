SOCIETY

Napping in Las Vegas? Sleeping pods now available inside mall

Napping in Las Vegas? Sleeping pods now available inside mall. (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Las Vegas, they say, never sleeps.

But just in case you need a nap in Sin City, there are now four sleeping pods at the mall. The Fashion Show Mall has pods with padded seating, temperature controls and a charging station.

How much will you have to pay for the pods? The pods will cost $8 per half-hour.

The pods also have blackout shades so you can nap in complete darkness.

The company says it has plans to put napping pods at McCarran International Airport in the near future.
