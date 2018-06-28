Chipotle plans to close as many as 65 locations.It is part of a restructuring as the burrito chain looks to win back customers following food safety scares.Chipotle's new CEO also plans changes to the menu and wants to install pick-up shelves for customers to grab their mobile orders.Look for a new Happy Hour promotion with $2 tacos to go with the beer and margaritas Chipotle currently sells.The changes are part of an effort to make the brand more "culturally relevant."