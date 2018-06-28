SHOPPING

New El Rancho Supermercado can help you feed your family for under $20

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez takes us inside El Rancho Supermercado.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new grocery store in Houston is promising low prices, plus a Taqueria with $1 breakfast tacos.

Ready to go grocery shopping, yet?

El Rancho Supermercado is now open on the North Freeway and Aldine Bender. The 47,000 square foot store features a butcher shop, bakery and tortilleria.

You'll also find a station with refreshments and shaved ice, along with a Latin American home-style kitchen that can whip up meals for a family of five for under $20.

This new grocery store in Houston also comes with a taqueria.



The Aldine Bender location is the first of five stores to open in the Houston area.

The other stores will be located at Veterans Memorial and Gears Road, the Northwest Freeway and 34th Street, the Southwest Freeway and Bellfort, and the North Freeway and Tidwell.

All of the stores are hiring. You can look at job opportunities on the El Rancho Supermercado website.

