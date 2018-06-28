POLITICS

President Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16

EMBED </>More Videos

Facts about President Donald Trump (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW --
The Kremlin and the White House say the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in Helsinki on July 16.

The synchronized announcement comes a day after Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the summit.

Trump said Wednesday that "getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing." He said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."

The Russian leader had two brief meetings with Trump on the sidelines of international summits last year, but plans for a full-fledged summit have been thrown back amid the U.S. investigations into alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsPresident Donald Trumpvladimir putinu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
FLOTUS returns to US-Mexico border amid separation outcry
Houstonians head to border to protest separation of families
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring
More Politics
Top Stories
5 killed, suspect arrested after Maryland newspaper shooting
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
Ex-game show host Bob Barker buys land to save donkeys
Gallery Furniture plans community centers inside store locations
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
One Minute Weather: Showers popping up around Houston today
Galveston grandma attacked as suspect groped himself
Show More
Beer truck blocks I-10 traffic after erupting in flames
77-year-old allegedly made videos of girl's sex assault
More than 30 vehicles vandalized at apartment complex
Caught on video: Man threatens Home Depot employee with gun
This is where drivers found 76 cent gas today
More News