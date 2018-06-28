5-year-old Texas boy beaten to death while visiting dad for summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Castaneda, 29, of Rialto was arrested for the beating death of his 5-year-old son.

By
RIALTO, California --
A father has been arrested for allegedly beating his 5-year-old son to death.

Early Tuesday, Rialto police were called to a home on Althea Avenue. They found a child unconscious and not breathing. They performed CPR on the child and he was then brought to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child's father, 29-year-old Miguel Castaneda, was arrested for homicide and felony child abuse.

Police say the boy was visiting his father for the summer from Texas.

Neighbors say they've seen patrol cars at the home before.

Police say four other children lived there with Castaneda. They confirm last month child protective services was called, but say that was related to another child in the home.

Castaneda is currently being held on no bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killedhomicideu.s. & worldtexas newschild abusefather chargedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 killed, suspect arrested after Maryland newspaper shooting
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
Ex-game show host Bob Barker buys land to save donkeys
Gallery Furniture plans community centers inside store locations
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
One Minute Weather: Showers popping up around Houston today
Galveston grandma attacked as suspect groped himself
Show More
Beer truck blocks I-10 traffic after erupting in flames
77-year-old allegedly made videos of girl's sex assault
More than 30 vehicles vandalized at apartment complex
Caught on video: Man threatens Home Depot employee with gun
This is where drivers found 76 cent gas today
More News