CATS

Cat with neurological condition can't stop dancing

This cat is all shook up! (MSPCA Boston Adoption Center via Storyful)

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Watch out! There's a new Elvis in town and this cat has got some serious dance fever.

Elvis the cat is "all shook up" and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Boston said it's because he has a non-progressive neurological condition.

A video of the gyrating cat was posted to the group's Facebook page, saying that he was up for adoption.

Workers said he requires special love and of course, some boogie time.

In the video, Elvis showed off his moves, and seriously, they're too cute - and we're not kitten!

His chest and back moved up and down in a strange rhythm but he doesn't seem to mind.

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
