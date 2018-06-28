EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3016945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's why some of Houston's highways have different names.

Drivers can soon celebrate another major milestone in the US-290 project.On Monday, a brand new direct connector from the Galleria area will open.The permanent 610 West Loop northbound ramp will connect to US-290 westbound. That means a big traffic switch over the weekend to get the lanes ready.The current one-lane exit on the right side of the freeway will shut down, and by Monday morning, the brand new, wider two-lane, left-side exit will open.This reconfiguration of the interchange will likely have drivers making last minute lane changes as we all get used to the new setup, so be especially aware.This week crews were able to widen the freeway to five lanes westbound from Antoine to Pinemont.