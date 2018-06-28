TRAFFIC

Another 290 milestone! Ramp from Galleria area to open next week

Major development for drivers on Highway 290 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers can soon celebrate another major milestone in the US-290 project.

On Monday, a brand new direct connector from the Galleria area will open.

The permanent 610 West Loop northbound ramp will connect to US-290 westbound. That means a big traffic switch over the weekend to get the lanes ready.

The current one-lane exit on the right side of the freeway will shut down, and by Monday morning, the brand new, wider two-lane, left-side exit will open.

This reconfiguration of the interchange will likely have drivers making last minute lane changes as we all get used to the new setup, so be especially aware.

NAVIGATING HOUSTON'S ROADS: Why have our freeways earned the names they have?
Here's why some of Houston's highways have different names.



This week crews were able to widen the freeway to five lanes westbound from Antoine to Pinemont.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

