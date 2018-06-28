At least two kidnapping suspects are in custody after getting into a shootout with the family of one of their hostages in a northeast Houston neighborhood, police say.Authorities tell ABC13 this started on DeSoto Street, where two men were kidnapped by at least three people in a white Ford Explorer.The kidnappers then took the hostages to a home on Kenswick Drive near Bush Airport. That house is also where one of the hostages lives.The suspects tried to get into the home, but the hostage's family got into a shootout with them.Officials say that's when the kidnappers took off.Police tell ABC13 the suspects kicked the hostages out of their SUV at a convenience store and left them there.Authorities then saw the suspects' vehicle driving erratically. When deputies tried to pull it over, the driver kept going, leading them on a chase that topped speeds of 60-70 miles per hour.The driver hit a curb and blew out a tire, crashing at Irvington Boulevard near the Hardy Toll Road.One woman was arrested. At least two more people ran out of the vehicle. One of them got away.Deputies found the other person in the back of a newspaper delivery truck. The suspect allegedly asked the driver for a ride to Beaumont. That's where the SUV was stolen.Officials found at least one gun inside the vehicle. They say all of the suspects are in their late teens to early 20s.Three law enforcement agencies are investigating.