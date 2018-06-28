SOCIETY

Dangerous or daring? Photographer hangs out of moving cars to get 'rolling' shots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
How far would you go to get the perfect money shot?

Houston photographer Carl Kidd hangs out of moving cars to snap what he calls "rolling shots," or images of other moving cars.

Kidd, 18, says that car fanatics ask him to capture these shots for their cars and that's how he makes money.

Video shows him dangling out of the passenger side window of a moving black car, his camera pointed low, just inches off the ground.

Some drivers say Kidd is causing distractions on the road, but he says he's just doing his job, which now appears to be turning into a lucrative, but risky, career.

