Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from Cypress family's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Tiffany Wright, 19, was hired to help a Cypress mother with her children. Instead, she allegedly stole valuables from the family. (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy babysitter is in jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses, watches and video games from the family she was working for.

Tiffany Monique Wright, 19, is charged with felony theft.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Wright worked for Amber Murley, babysitting her four children, including 4-month-old twins, at the family's home in Canyon Lakes West in Cypress.

Right after the twins were born, Murley logged onto Care.com to find a babysitter. Wright, she says, met all her requirements. Her references were good and the children loved her.

Recently, Murley says Wright had become unreliable. Then, on June 8th, there was a bigger problem.

"My daughter went to go play the PlayStation and she came into the room and she's like, 'it's gone' and I was like, 'what?' Murley explained.

When Murley looked further, she noticed more things were gone.

Court records list multiple Michael Kors purses, wallets and watches, an Apple Watch, the PlayStation and $100 authorities say Wright admitted to using to pay her phone bill. In total, the teen is accused of stealing property worth more than $3,000.

"The fact that I went out of my way to help her and she took advantage of me and stole from not only me but my kids. That's what really made me mad," Murley said.

On Wednesday night, no one answered at Wright's home in Katy.

A spokeswoman for Care.com told Eyewitness News they "immediately closed Ms. Wright's profile'" when Murley contacted them.

Harris County court records show Wright spent five days in jail last year for stealing shirts, shorts and pants from a store at Memorial City Mall.

Murley, who regrets not having done a background check, encourages others to be more cautious.

"Gosh, if you're a mom and you're going with a babysitter, don't go on reference alone because just because they didn't do it to them doesn't mean they won't do it to you. So, after they're home alone, check your valuables or lock them up if you have a babysitter."

Wright remained in jail Wednesday night. Her next court date is in August.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftarrestCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Rockets pick up option to lock D'Antoni through 2019-2020
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
Show More
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
12 people injured when church bus flips in Texas City
More News