A Katy babysitter is in jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses, watches and video games from the family she was working for.Tiffany Monique Wright, 19, is charged with felony theft.According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Wright worked for Amber Murley, babysitting her four children, including 4-month-old twins, at the family's home in Canyon Lakes West in Cypress.Right after the twins were born, Murley logged onto Care.com to find a babysitter. Wright, she says, met all her requirements. Her references were good and the children loved her.Recently, Murley says Wright had become unreliable. Then, on June 8th, there was a bigger problem."My daughter went to go play the PlayStation and she came into the room and she's like, 'it's gone' and I was like, 'what?' Murley explained.When Murley looked further, she noticed more things were gone.Court records list multiple Michael Kors purses, wallets and watches, an Apple Watch, the PlayStation and $100 authorities say Wright admitted to using to pay her phone bill. In total, the teen is accused of stealing property worth more than $3,000."The fact that I went out of my way to help her and she took advantage of me and stole from not only me but my kids. That's what really made me mad," Murley said.On Wednesday night, no one answered at Wright's home in Katy.A spokeswoman for Care.com told Eyewitness News they "immediately closed Ms. Wright's profile'" when Murley contacted them.Harris County court records show Wright spent five days in jail last year for stealing shirts, shorts and pants from a store at Memorial City Mall.Murley, who regrets not having done a background check, encourages others to be more cautious."Gosh, if you're a mom and you're going with a babysitter, don't go on reference alone because just because they didn't do it to them doesn't mean they won't do it to you. So, after they're home alone, check your valuables or lock them up if you have a babysitter."Wright remained in jail Wednesday night. Her next court date is in August.