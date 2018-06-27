SPORTS

Mike D'Antoni locked in through 2019-2020 after Rockets pick up coach's option

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Rockets picked up the fourth year option on head coach Mike D'Antoni's contract after he led the team to a franchise best record. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's one less thing that the Houston Rockets will have to worry about as they head into the start of free agency.

The Rockets announced they will pick up the fourth year option of head coach Mike D'Antoni's contract, locking him up through the 2019-2020 season. He is entering the third year of his reported $15 million contract that he originally signed before the start of the 2016-2017 season.

The team improved from a 55-win season in D'Antoni's first season to a franchise best 65-win campaign in 2017-2018.

D'Antoni has already picked up a Coach of the Year award while in Houston in 2017.

"The way Mike conducts himself behind the scenes along with the results he brings, it did not take long for me to see that he is the perfect fit for our organization," said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. "We are thrilled to have Coach D'Antoni continue to push the Rockets towards our goal of winning a championship."

D'Antoni has set unprecedented franchise marks for victories, including winning a team best 31 road games this past season.

He also recorded the second-highest winning percentage (.732) in the NBA during his two seasons in Houston at 120-44.

Behind D'Antoni, his Rockets teams posted the 10th and 11th best offensive ratings in NBA history at 114.7.

With this piece of business out of the way, the Rockets now focus on free agency, which is something general manager Daryl Morey has vowed to be aggressive about.

READ MORE: LeBron James to H-Town? Daryl Morey mum about landing superstar with Rockets

EMBED More News Videos

After the NBA Draft, Rockets GM Daryl Morey answers a question on the prospect of landing LeBron James in Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mercilus and Texans teammates bartend to support Houston students
Rays try to reach .500 mark vs. surging Astros
Mike D'Antoni locked up through 2019-20 as Rockets pick up final option year
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
More Sports
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from family
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
Show More
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
12 people injured when church bus flips in Texas City
More News