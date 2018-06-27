The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating two teens who disappeared from The Woodlands Mall.Deputies say 15-year-old Jacy Gamon and 14-year-old Akira Moten ran away from their caretakers while at the mall on Saturday and have not been seen since.Jacy was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word "BLESS" on it and black, ripped jeans.She is described as standing at 5'5" tall, weighing 126 lbs., with blue eyes and brown curly hair.Akira had a black shimmer tank top with tie dye pants.She is described as standing at 5'3" tall, weighing 105 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.If you know where these girls are, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876.After 5 p.m., you can call 936-760-5800 and choose option No. 3 when prompted.