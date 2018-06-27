Boost Mobile store worker in Houston grabbed by the neck by robber

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A robber targeted a Boost Mobile store, racing inside as the employee carried items to the back.

"The guy came up from behind me and jumped and grabbed me around my neck," the victim, Nathan Chavira, said.

According to Chavira, the robber approached him Monday at the store in the 5600 block of Antoine as he was carrying their logo flags back inside.

Surveillance video shows the man with his arm around Nathan's neck, forcing him to the register. But the robber wasn't finished.

"He was like, 'Where are the iPhones? Where are the iPhones?' And I was like, 'They're in the back in a safe,'" Chavira said.

The man forced Nathan to the back room.

Surveillance video then shows the robber using one of the orange Boost Mobile bags to load up on iPhones.

Houston police said the robber never showed a gun, but kept his hand hidden as though he may have had one.

"You never know what can happen. They can pull out a gun. They can shoot you," Chivara said.

Ray Ali, the store's regional director, said several other stores in the area have seen this same type of robbery. He believes they could be connected. Police are investigating.

