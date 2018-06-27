CAREERS

Need a job? Kohl's now hiring for the holiday season

Kohl's announces seasonal hiring plans.

If you're looking for a job during the upcoming holiday season, one retailer is already getting ahead of the game.

On Wednesday, Kohl's announced that it is now taking applications at all locations in Houston and across the country.

Some positions will be filled for back-to-school and the fall season.

"Kohl's associates play a pivotal role in delivering the best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience our customers know and expect. We are hiring seasonal associates earlier than ever to ensure our teams are fully staffed, trained and ready to support peak shopping seasons," Ryan Festerling, Kohl's executive vice president of human resources, said in a statement.

Festerling added that current associates will have the opportunity to increase their hours first.

"We will add new seasonal workers to meet the unique staffing needs of each store, distribution and fulfillment center, and credit support location," he said.

Kohl's added it is starting early with hiring because of the high demand for good employees.
