URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing to follow leads into a flyer that was contaminated with Fentanyl.Investigators say flyers were found on 11 or 12 vehicles. Some of the vehicles belonged to civilians, but others were on unmarked HCSO vehicles.Investigators say one flyer tested positive for Fentanyl in a field test. The other flyers were not tested in the field, but were instead taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where they will receive a more comprehensive test.A deputy who came into contact with the laced flyer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.The organization listed on the flyers, Targeted Justice, says it had nothing to do with incident. They believe that the flyers were printed off of their website.They sent a statement, saying in part:The flyers were found on several patrol vehicles outside the station on Lockwood."She picked it up and didn't think anything of it, but as she drove to her destination she began feeling a little bit lightheaded and having a few other symptoms," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the deputy involved in the incident.One link on the Targeted Justice website allows anyone to download the same exact flyer that was found all over the deputy vehicles.The tough part for investigators is that it could have been anyone who printed and passed out these flyers. The only clues on the flyers themselves may be fingerprints."Someone could have died. The fact it is now being used against officers is a game-changer," said Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.Several other local law enforcement agencies are trying to stay on top of the game by arming officers with Narcan, an emergency treatment used for opioid overdoses.The encounter with Fentanyl can be deadly even if found on a flyer and absorbed through the skin.