CAR CRASH

12 people injured when church bus flips in Texas City

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows the aftermath of a rollover crash involving a church bus carrying several teens in Texas City. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in Texas City, where a church bus has been involved in a crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Lowery Expressway feeder road and Century Boulevard.

According to authorities, 12 people from an out of state church group were taken to hospitals in the area. Their injuries are described as "mostly minor."

Most of the victims are described as teens. The victims range in age from 14 to 18 years old.

SkyEye13 is over the scene of the crash, where a white passenger bus and a black sedan can be seen with major damage.

We do not know the cause of the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Madre de Houston perdió la vida intentando cruzar la avenida Westheimer
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Young driver crashes car through wall of Rosenberg school
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
More car crash
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from family
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Rockets pick up option to lock D'Antoni through 2019-2020
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Show More
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
More News