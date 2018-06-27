Randal Grichuk absolutely stole a game-tying home run from George Springer in the bottom of the 9thpic.twitter.com/1ZloSVjh63 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 26, 2018

Jays Outfielder Randal Grichuk played in @LLworldseries_ for Lamar Little League, played High School at @LamarConsHigh, back home and he hit a HR in Jays win last night. @RGrich15 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/amKDBejJrt — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 26, 2018

Randal Grichuk made sure he stood out in a homecoming game. The Toronto Blue Jay had some fantastic plays down the stretch against the Astros Monday that contributed to a 6-3 win.Grichuk has ties to the Houston area. He is from Rosenberg and attended Lamar Consolidated High School. Grichuk was also part of Lamar National in the Little League World Series in 2003 and 2004."You want to hit a home run in every stadium, but you want to hit one here more so," Grichuk said, talking about how special it was for him to perform at Minute Maid Park after attending games there growing up.Injuries have put a halt to Grichuk reaching his full potential in years past. He was selected by the Angels in the 2009 draft and then suffered three injuries. Grichuk was then traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.The Blue Jays have been a better destination for Grichuk. He was traded to the organization in January and is now the team's starting right fielder.