SOCIETY

Texas mariachi band getting global attention for version of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia'

EMBED </>More Videos

San Antonio mariachi band going viral over bluegrass cover (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Legendary country star Charlie Daniels is best known for his No. 1 hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," but a Texas mariachi band is now getting global attention for their version of the iconic song.

The Mariachi Los Conquistadores band in San Antonio usually plays at restaurants, and one night their performance of the bluegrass song generated more than just some applause from restaurant patrons.

The band posted their performance from El Tipico restaurant on their Facebook page on June 1, and it was viewed nearly 4 million times and shared more than 75,000 times and counting.

They told Eyewitness News that they've been receiving a lot of requests to play the song since the video went viral.

Their usual requests include El Rey, Los Laureles, Volver Volver, Gema and Amor Eterno.

Los Conquistadores is made up of 11 members.



Watch the full video of the performance below.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviralmexicantexasmusicbuzzworthyu.s. & worldSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
Project raising money for balloon version of Pres. Trump
COOL SPACES: Inside a masterpiece
More Society
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from family
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Rockets pick up option to lock D'Antoni through 2019-2020
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Show More
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
More News