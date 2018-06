Melita's Restaurant & Bar opens new location in Lazybrook

A new Latin American restaurant and bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Lazybrook, called Melita's Restaurant & Bar , is located at 11031 N.W. Freeway and has a sister restaurant in Spring Branch.The family-owned business, which opened its original location more than 10 years ago, specializes in Salvadoran pupusas -- thick corn tortillas stuffed with savory fillings. Tacos, tripe soup and daily specials are also available. For cocktails, you can expect margaritas, palomas and micheladas, among others.Melita's Restaurant & Bar only has one review on Yelp thus far, giving it a four-star rating.Yelper Dezarae M., who reviewed the spot on June 22, wrote , "Great food, nice atmosphere and the service was excellent. Would be coming here again!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Melita's Restaurant & Bar is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Sunday and 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.