Melita's Restaurant & Bar opens new location in Lazybrook

A new Latin American restaurant and bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Lazybrook, called Melita's Restaurant & Bar, is located at 11031 N.W. Freeway and has a sister restaurant in Spring Branch.
The family-owned business, which opened its original location more than 10 years ago, specializes in Salvadoran pupusas -- thick corn tortillas stuffed with savory fillings. Tacos, tripe soup and daily specials are also available. For cocktails, you can expect margaritas, palomas and micheladas, among others.
Melita's Restaurant & Bar only has one review on Yelp thus far, giving it a four-star rating.
Yelper Dezarae M., who reviewed the spot on June 22, wrote, "Great food, nice atmosphere and the service was excellent. Would be coming here again!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Melita's Restaurant & Bar is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Sunday and 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.
