ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SATURDAY KNIGHT FEVER: Bee Gees star becomes Sir Barry Gibb

EMBED </>More Videos

Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him.

LONDON, England --
Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him.

Gibb is the last surviving member of the fraternal trio whose falsetto harmonies and disco beats powered huge 1970s hits including "How Deep is Your Love," ''Stayin' Alive" and "Tragedy." Maurice died in 2003 and his twin Robin in 2012.



After being knighted at the palace by Prince Charles on Tuesday, the 71-year-old songwriter said: "If it was not for my brothers, I would not be here."

Gibb, who can now call himself Sir Barry, said the honor was "a bit surreal." He said "it is a high award that your culture can give you and that is something I am enormously proud of."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsmusicroyalsroyal familyu.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthylondon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Fans of slain rapper XXXTentacion view his casket at stadium
Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dies at 89
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from family
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Rockets pick up option to lock D'Antoni through 2019-2020
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Show More
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
More News