Federal hate crime charges filed against man accused of plowing car into crowd at Charlottesville rally

Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges 21-year-old James Alex Fields of Ohio with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other people who were injured.

Fields already faces state charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of one of the hate groups taking part in the rally. He has been in custody since then.
