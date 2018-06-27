3 budget-friendly live music events in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
tINI at The Dive
Catch tINI this Friday night at The Dive. In just a few short years tINI has become one of Germany's most highly acclaimed female artists in techno and house music. She's been a regular fixture at the hottest venues in Europe, including Ibiza, with her igniting sessions.
When: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 3 a.m.
Afro fusion dance class at Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center
Get ready for July's Afro-Latin Fest at a free Afro fusion dance class at the Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center this Saturday afternoon.
Regularly $20 per person, the class is hosted by the acclaimed community organization Strictly Street Salsa. The high-energy lesson, designed for all levels and abilities, will feature live percussion in African, Afro-Latin, Salsa, Cubaton and other styles.
When: Saturday, June 30, 12:30-2 p.m.
Lil Baby at Spire Night Club
Head down to Spire this Sunday for a performance by rapper Lil Baby.
The Atlanta-born rapper's visit comes less than a month after the release of his first studio album, "Harder Than Ever," which debuted at the number three spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
When: Sunday, July 1, 10 p.m.- Monday, July 2, 2 a.m.
