3 budget-friendly live music events in Houston this weekend

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Houston this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

tINI at The Dive





Catch tINI this Friday night at The Dive. In just a few short years tINI has become one of Germany's most highly acclaimed female artists in techno and house music. She's been a regular fixture at the hottest venues in Europe, including Ibiza, with her igniting sessions.

When: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 3 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro fusion dance class at Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center





Get ready for July's Afro-Latin Fest at a free Afro fusion dance class at the Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center this Saturday afternoon.

Regularly $20 per person, the class is hosted by the acclaimed community organization Strictly Street Salsa. The high-energy lesson, designed for all levels and abilities, will feature live percussion in African, Afro-Latin, Salsa, Cubaton and other styles.

When: Saturday, June 30, 12:30-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lil Baby at Spire Night Club





Head down to Spire this Sunday for a performance by rapper Lil Baby.

The Atlanta-born rapper's visit comes less than a month after the release of his first studio album, "Harder Than Ever," which debuted at the number three spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

When: Sunday, July 1, 10 p.m.- Monday, July 2, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
