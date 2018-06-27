OIL SPILL

Crews working to clean up oil spill near Houston Ship Channel

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews work to clean up oil spill near the Houston Ship Channel (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill near Tabbs Bay, not far from the Fred Hartman Bridge.

According to the Coast Guard, about 40 barrels of crude oil were discharged from a deteriorated valve on a platform owned by Siempre Energy.

On Tuesday evening, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Incident Management Division watchstanders were notified by Texas General Land Office personnel of a 3-mile crude oil slick in the vicinity of Tabbs Bay.

Oil Mop LLC was contracted to respond to the spill and is currently on scene. Officials say the source of the oil has been secured and an estimated 25 barrels of crude oil have been recovered so far.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor recovery efforts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oil spillcoast guardhouston ship channelBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OIL SPILL
Health concerns amid oil well burst in Missouri City
Oil spills into Gulf after underwater pipe bursts
Residents return home after Bastrop Co. oil spill
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in San Jacinto River
More oil spill
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of stealing $3,000 in valuables from family
Boost Mobile store worker grabbed by the neck by robber
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests from Houston
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Rockets pick up option to lock D'Antoni through 2019-2020
2 teens now missing for 4 days in The Woodlands
Man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Show More
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer executed in Huntsville
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Group denies involvement in Fentanyl-laced flyers
Viral video shows woman accused of assaulting teen at pool
More News