XXXTentacion's song 'Sad!' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after his death

A song by the late rapper XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard 100 chart a week after his death.

By ABC7.com staff
A song by the late rapper XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard 100 chart a week after his death.

The song "Sad!" moved from No. 52 to No. 1. That makes it the first posthumous No.1 song for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" back in 1997.

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in an apparent robbery last week in Florida. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rapper's killing.

Eight of his other songs are also on the Hot 100 list. His recent album - called "?'' - jumped from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," jumped to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for XXXTentacion will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
