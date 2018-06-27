HEALTH & FITNESS

Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center offering free dental checkups for kids in July

The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center will offer free dental checkups to kids in July.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Children in need of a dental checkup can get one for free at the Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center in July.

The center is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston and UTHealth School of Dentistry to bring a dental mobile clinic to the area on July 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You don't need to pre-register, but you will have to be in line by 1 p.m. to register on-site.

Kids will also need to have a parent or guardian with them.

The event is for children from 12 months to 18-years-old.

The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is located on 198 Kempner St.
