Man shot to death in car outside home on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car outside a home on the south side.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Perry Street.

Police confirm one person is dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

