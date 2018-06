If your bank account needs a boost or you're just thinking about a career change, Pearland is hosting a job fair today.Hiring managers from dozens of hotels and restaurants will be at the event to meet with applicants for entry-level positions.The free job fair is from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Westside Event Center on Country Place Parkway off Highway 288.Remember to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes!