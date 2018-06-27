SAN FRANCISCO, California --A spokesperson for TreatWell Health says that the company's CEO, Alison Ettel, has resigned, effective immediately, following a viral incident in which she called the police on an 8-year-old girl selling bottles of water without a permit outside of AT&T Park in San Francisco.
The Instagram video showing the incident was posted Saturday by Erin Austin, the mother of 8-year-old Jordan Rogers. It has been viewed millions of times around the globe.
Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl but says her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move, saying she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."
SFPD later confirmed to ABC7 News they did not receive any calls about anyone selling water.
The backlash online has been swift and fierce, with commenters dubbing her as "Permit Patty" and worse, accusing Ettel of racism.
Read their full statement below:
"As a spokesperson for TreatWell Health, we are deeply sorry and regret the incident that occurred this past weekend. A terrible mistake was made that affected a young girl and her family. It is important to know it was never the intention to disparage, harass or cause any harm to the child, nor her mother. However, in a heated moment, a critically wrong decision was made by our CEO. The guilt lies in that decision, and while it was completely wrong, the act that followed was not motivated by any racist intent whatsoever.
We are aware of the tumultuous tide of racism in this country and agree that its very existence has no place anywhere, especially in the Cannabis industry. Rather, we respect all family values, virtues and religious beliefs, lifestyles and we are supportive of all. And as a company, we refute all notions of prejudice.
Our sole focus as a company is to enrich, heal, and preserve the 1000's of lives of those patients in need. We do not seek forgiveness for the act, rather we accept the fact that a very poor decision was made.
We respect all people of color, race, creed, ethnic diversity and we are a zero tolerance, all-inclusive compliant business.
We ask for your professional courtesy and allow TreatWell Health time to mitigate the damages, particularly for the sanctity and future Medical Cannabis needs of our patients."
Alison Ettel, CEO of TreatWell Health, has resigned, effective immediately. This decision, while not an easy one, is in the best interest of their patients.
It is Ms. Ettel's belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment. And she regrets her part and is remorseful.
Alison has been an incredible asset in the development, marketing and overall success in bringing a highly regarded Medical Cannabis product to market. As a result, TreatWell has grown into a company that has far reaching important medical value and the work must continue. The founding principles in providing the highest-quality cannabis products and for the passion of patient care, has not changed. Ms. Ettel believes in TreatWell's fundamental roots - that patients come first, and she respectfully wishes the company continued success in all its endeavors."
