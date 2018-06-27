Woman dies after being thrown from SUV on I-10 near Baytown

A woman was killed after deputies say she was thrown from a vehicle on the East Freeway near FM 2100.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an SUV with two women crashed into a center barricade around midnight.Investigators believe the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt when she was thrown from the vehicle, and the passenger was asleep.The other woman's parents told Eyewitness News that the two were headed home.Investigators will wait for an autopsy to see if the driver was impaired.