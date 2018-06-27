Houston police officer crashes while performing PIT maneuver to end high-speed chase

Police said she led officers on a 45 miunute chase that ended when officer did pit maneuver. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that lasted about 45 minutes.

Police said the chase started after an officer saw a reported stolen car on Bissonnet near the Beltway around 1 a.m.

The woman led police nearly all the way to Simonton in Fort Bend County.

The chase finally ended when one officer pulled off a PIT maneuver and hit the woman's car.

"Unfortunately, the officer lost control of the vehicle during the PIT maneuver and struck a telephone pole," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The officer is okay.
