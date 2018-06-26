Do not go near power lines

Severe weather is being blamed for causing an explosion that damaged a Baytown couple's two vehicles, and it was all caught on camera.When last week's storms brought down a live power line onto Neiland and Christina Preston's vehicles, there was nothing they could do but watch as the sparks flew.As the Prestons watched the fire department do their best to control the flames engulfing both vehicles, all they could think was everything they worked so hard for was gone.After Centerpoint Energy was called to de-energize the line, it soon became clear the vehicles would be severely damaged as the fire quickly turned into a light show, followed by a dramatic and dangerous finale.The couple is now left with the shells of two burned out vehicles. They say they want Centerpoint Energy to do the right thing and replace their vehicles.But according to a statement by Centerpoint, the company says their equipment operated as designed.Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, but Centerpoint says this is something that can happen when storms roll in.