POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush chimes in as Houston competes for 2020 DNC bid

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston is one of three finalists hoping to host 2020 Democratic National Convention. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Upon learning the City of Houston is one of three finalists hoping to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President George H.W. Bush has already shown his support.

RELATED: Houston one of three finalists for DNC 2020 bid
EMBED More News Videos

(2016 file)



In a letter to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, President Bush expressed that while he was not in town when the Bayou City hosted the 1928 Democratic Convention, he was proud to accept the GOP nomination when the Republican Convention was held in the Astrodome in 1992.


President Bush also pointed out that he is not endorsing whoever may claim the 2020 nomination, but would reconsider if it was Mayor Turner himself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsu.s. & worldgeorge h.w. bushsylvester turnerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
State accepts application for Houston children's detention facility
17 states sue Trump administration over family separations
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
More Politics
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
More News