Burglary suspects target SNAP Houston clinic for the third time this year

The Houston Spay-Neuter Assistance Program is asking for donations after burglars reportedly broke into its building not once, but three times.The organization posted a plea for help on Facebook, asking for donations after suspects damaged their door during the burglary.SNAP is located in the 1800 block of Durham Drive.Officials say this is the second time burglars have broken into the building this month, and the third time this year.SNAP is a nonprofit geared towards providing spay and neuter services in Houston, Pasadena and San Antonio.