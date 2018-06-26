ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anjelah Johnson to play 12 comedy shows in Houston on 'More of Me' tour

The former 'MADtv' comedian and NFL cheerleader is coming to Houston for 12 big shows! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Comedian Anjelah Johnson, known for her 'MADtv' character Bon Qui Qui and the Vietnamese Nail Lady, is coming to Houston this fall.

Johnson is bringing her "More of Me" tour to the Bayou City in October for 12 big shows, the comedian announced on Twitter.

For two weekends, you'll get the chance to see the 36-year-old Johnson perform some new and favorite material at the Houston Improv.



Johnson, a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, has been lauded for her humorous brand of observational comedy.

She was part of the ensemble cast of MADtv for just four episodes from 2007-2008, but is widely remembered for playing Bon Qui Qui, the rude fast-food restaurant employee turned music superstar.

You can catch Johnson from Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28. Click here for ticket information.

The Houston Improv is located at 7620 Katy Freeway, in the Marq-E Center.
