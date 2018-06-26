The woman who was taken off a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston told officials she became scared during the flight after not having flown since her time in the military, according to police.The eyewitness video taken by Spirit passenger Chianti Washington showed the intense Monday incident and the moment the woman curses and makes threats involving her Marine "brothers."This happened after the flight made an emergency landing in Rochester, Minnesota, for a different passenger who needed medical attention.After the emergency landing, the woman seen in the video appeared to have a breakdown and demanded to get off the flight.Rochester police told ABC13 the unruly passenger removed from the flight after having the breakdown was not arrested or taken for medical treatment.In a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the unruly passenger told police "somebody was being very rude to me." She went on to say, "I am a veteran and I feel like I am singled out sometimes."The woman also told police she has not flown since she was in the military and got scared.Officers said they could smell the alcohol odor coming from the woman and they noted her eyes were closed and her head was tilted back as if she were sleeping.According to the report, an airport employee was hit by the unruly passenger during the incident but claimed "it did not hurt."