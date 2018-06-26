RACISM

Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in Running Springs was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother on the job doing yard work. (A woman is seen hurling anti-immigrant insults at Esteban Guzman in Running Springs.)

RUNNING SPRINGS, California --
A woman was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother who were on the job doing yard work in southern California.

Esteban Guzman works as a systems administrator, but on weekends, he takes side jobs in construction and landscaping.

RELATED: 'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston

His mother was hired to clean a house in Running Springs, California, and that same homeowner hired Guzman as a landscaper to do some yard work.

When his mother finished cleaning the house, she offered to help with the yard work by working the leaf blower, Guzman said.

RELATED: 7-Eleven customer's rant against immigrants escalates into violent attack

That's when a woman approached the mother and son and began the tirade.

In the video, the woman is seen making an obscene hand gesture right in front of Guzman's face.

RELATED: Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology

"Why do you hate us?" Guzman asked. The woman's response was, "Because you're Mexicans."

"We're honest people right here," Guzman replied. The woman scoffed, then said, "Yeah, rapists, animals, drug dealers...even the president of the United States says so."
RELATED: Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant

The rhetoric is similar to words once used by President Donald Trump.

Guzman, who said he is a U.S. citizen, said it's important to speak up in such situations.

"When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up. I stood up for the little people, for the people that don't have a voice in this country," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
race relationsviralviral videoimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpcaught on videoracismu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Man goes on public racial rant
Mom records what she calls racist encounter with man at hotel pool
Witness of racist tirade at Jack in the Box speaks out
'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Customer tells Houston worker
More racism
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
George H.W. Bush backs Houston's bid for 2020 DNC
More News