DeAndre Hopkins to work out with young athletes at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Any young athletes wanna get some work in meet me at Herman park Miller Outdoor theatre tomorrow at 9am — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 26, 2018

DeAndre Hopkins wants to share his knowledge with the future stars. The star wide receiver took to his Twitter account and is giving young athletes quite the opportunity.Hopkins had nearly 1,400 yards with 13 touchdowns last season. It is fair to say he has lessons the young athletes can benefit from.Although it may be early and in the Houston heat, having the opportunity to meet Hopkins and get a workout in cannot be passed up.