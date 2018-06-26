HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston mother is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle with her two children in the car.
Charnae Sterling was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 16700 block of Vista Oak Drive on Saturday evening.
A deputy with Constable Mark Herman's office says he observed a minor crash and several people surrounding Sterling's vehicle.
After an investigation, deputies learned that Sterling drove to the location with her two kids, ages 7 and 9 years old, and intentionally struck another vehicle.
Precinct 4 deputies say they attempted to conduct a sobriety test, but Sterling was unable to perform due to her intoxication.
Sterling is being held on a $2,500 bond.