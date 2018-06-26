HOUSTON ROCKETS

Rockets showcase their fashionable outfits at NBA Awards

Rockets showcase their fashion at NBA Awards (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The NBA Awards is an opportunity to be honored and showcase your off-court fashion skills. The Rockets made both a priority Monday night as multiple players attended the event and stole the runway.

James Harden and P.J. Tucker continued their regular season tradition of showcasing their fashion skills together. Harden could have been auditioning for the Chick-Fil-A mascot with his "cow" costume.

Harden's suit is from Neil Barrett and Tucker's is from Dior. Both were styled by Kesha McLeod. Paul was donned in a DZOJCHEN suit.

Tucker and Nene both wore single colors for the night. Tucker's outfit was fully red and Nene's was green.

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon were a little silent during the night, but still arrived for the photo op.


It was a successful night for the Rockets with fashion and awards. James Harden finally won the MVP after finishing in 2nd place twice. General Manager Daryl Morey took home his first Executive of the Year Award. Former Rocket Dikembe Mutombo won the Sager Strong Award for his philanthropic work in Africa.

Any time the Rockets have the opportunity to be fashionable, they go far and beyond.
