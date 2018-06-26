CONSTRUCTION

PLAN AHEAD: Major construction starting soon on Gulf Fwy in downtown Houston

PLAN AHEAD: Major construction starting soon on Gulf Fwy in downtown Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heads up, downtown drivers! The next several months will likely leave you both cheering and jeering the construction projects along the Gulf Freeway.

The direct connector ramp from the Gulf Freeway to I-69 northbound is currently closed for reconstruction, so when driver Rene Sanchez takes the Gulf Freeway into downtown, he avoids other drivers by exiting Scott. He's often fearful of what he sees them doing along that stretch of highway.

"Last minute decision-making, confusion, and near accidents," said Sanchez.

For Sanchez and other commuters, traffic flow is about to change once again.

THE GOOD NEWS


The Gulf Freeway connector to I-69 northbound through downtown Houston is scheduled to open in August, along with the at-grade exit to St. Joseph Parkway and Pease Street.
THE BAD NEWS

The I-45 connector to I-69 southbound is slated for demolition and reconstruction. It is scheduled to close in October and re-open in March.

TxDOT is hoping the result is a less congested interchange through downtown. In fact, the direct connectors are going to start farther back to give drivers more time to make decisions, and exit to the right to help with traffic flow.

For those of you frequently at the UH campus, part of this project is also a new entrance ramp onto the highway from Cullen Boulevard.

