Crawfish, burgers and more: Check out Houston's newest spots for American food

Photo: Padna's Cajun Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great meal in Houston? These new spots -- plus one that recently reopened -- are serving up American fare that will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for everything from boiled crawfish and po'boys to burgers and wings.

Big Sarg's Home Cookin'


10750 Veterans Memorial Drive, North Houston
Photo: Mike M./Yelp

Closed for nearly a year, Big Sarg's Home Cookin' is back. The soul food spot made the move from Cypress Station to its new location near the Houston National Cemetery.

Dishes include oxtails, smothered pork chops, baked chicken, meatloaf, fried fish and fried wings. Sides include cabbage, black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and yams. (See the full menu here.)

Big Sarg's Home Cookin' has received one five-star review since reopening its doors.

Yelper Tiffany M. wrote, "No longer closed! New location! Try them out, right at the corner of Beltway 8 and Veterans Memorial."

Big Sarg's Home Cookin' is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Padna's Cajun Eatery


403 Westheimer Road, Montrose
Photo: Lan H./Yelp

Padna's Cajun Eatery comes courtesy of co-owners Richard and Ryan Egle, both natives of southeastern Louisiana.

The new Cajun restaurant features menu items like a sausage po'boy, barbecue shrimp, boiled crawfish, jambalaya and beignets. (See the full menu here.)

Padna's Cajun Eatery's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 23 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.

Yelper Vu N., who reviewed it on June 17, wrote, "The star of the show really is the crawfish itself. They were pretty large and piping hot when it came out. We had to let it cool off before digging in. Needless to say, sucking the head, it was juicy from top to bottom."

Garry F. added, "These guys are new, but boy do they get it right. Great food, great prices, great portions and great music in a funky space. Look no further for authentic Cajun fare in Houston."

Padna's Cajun Eatery is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Standard


5306 Washington Ave., The Heights
Photo: Standard/Yelp

Standard is a bar and New American spot with live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

American fare includes the Standard burger (with sharp white cheddar, bacon and glazed onions), the crab cake sliders with bacon marmalade, the Cowboy bone-in rib-eye with applewood spice rub and mashed potatoes and the rubbed tuna steak with crab cream sauce. (See its full menu here.)

On the bar side of things, it offers cocktails, craft beers and even cigars.

Standard has received a warm reception with four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Jeffrey J. noted, "The vibe here is exactly what Washington Avenue needs. The bartenders are friendly and mix quality drinks. The open patio area makes it perfect for the spring/winter in Houston. Young professionals will love this place."

Yelper Alec L. wrote, "The service here was excellent. The bartenders and the owner were super nice and conversational. The bar has great food and the drinks were strong. Great place!"

Standard is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Holman Draft Hall


820 Holman St., Midtown
Photo: Ellen B./Yelp

Holman Draft Hall is a gastropub and traditional American spot, offering salads and more.

If you're there for some food, you can expect to find dishes like the Kirby burger (8-ounce patty, barbecue sauce and sharp cheddar on a torta roll), the mesquite jumbo wings with your choice of sauce and the bratwurst with cilantro mustard, refried beans and pickled red peppers on a torta roll.

It also has over 100 drafts on tap, a wine list and frozen cocktails.

Holman Draft Hall is attracting local fans with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 107 reviews.

Yelper Eden S., who reviewed the bar and eatery on June 17, wrote, "One of my favorite new bars in Houston! Great atmosphere. I had my birthday party here and everyone commented on how much they liked it. I like the selection of beer and velvet couches!"

Yelper Macy B. wrote, "Holman is everything Houston has been needing -- a big, beautiful open space with food, drinks and TV. The space makes you feel like you're in New York!"

Holman Draft Hall is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
