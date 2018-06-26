BUSINESS

New eyelash service spot Happy Lash by Tracy now open in Upper Kirby

Photo: Ngoc N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get eyelash extensions? A new business is here to help. The fresh arrival to Upper Kirby, called Happy Lash by Tracy, is located at 3514 S. Shepherd Drive.

Its services include the application of full sets of regular or volume lashes as well as periodic eyelash refills and extension removal. (See the full list of services and prices here.) Appointments can be booked by phone or online.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Happy Lash by Tracy has been warmly received by patrons.

Nhi N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, wrote, "Highly recommend her! You won't regret it. Tracy does a perfect job and all the eyelashes she does are really comfortable for me."

Yelper Alida F. added, "Been seeing Tracy for about a year now and I'm absolutely in love with the way my lashes come out each and every time. I recommend all my friends here and will continue to do so. Her prices are affordable and her work is exquisite!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Happy Lash by Tracy is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
H-E-B to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston
END OF AN ERA: All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
More Business
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
More News