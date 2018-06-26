MURDER FOR HIRE

Man accused of planning acid attack on HPD officer charged in murder-for-hire plot

Man accused of planning acid attack on HPD officer charged in murder-for-hire plot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly trying to hire someone as a hitman to kill a police officer, the Houston Police Department said.

During a news briefing on Wednesday at 1200 Travis, police said Mohammed Mohamed, 47, initially wanted someone to throw acid in the officer's face and maim him. The suspect changed his mind and decided he wanted the officer dead, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.
Mohammed Mohamed, 47, is accused of trying to hire a hitman to carry out a murder for hire plot involving a Houston Police officer.



Police said Mohamed agreed to pay $2,000 for the murder.

Acevedo said HPD staged a scene to make it appear the officer was dead by using photos from the staging to help convince the suspect that the murder had been carried out.
Mohamed is expected to face charges for solicitation of capital murder.
