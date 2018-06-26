Boy, possibly 10-12 years old, among 3 accused of beating and robbing couple

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple allegedly beaten after suspects asked to make change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are looking into a couple's claim that they were beaten and robbed by three suspects, including a boy who may have been between 10 and 12 years old.

Harris County Precinct 5 responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Alvarado Drive.

Authorities say the couple was approached by three males walking down the street.

The suspects reportedly asked the man and his wife, separately, if they could make change for a $5 bill.

Deputies say the suspects then jumped the husband and struck the wife in the face while she was sitting in the car.

Investigators described the 10-to-12-year-old suspect as a black male, wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as a 16-year-old black male, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The third suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
More News