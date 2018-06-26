WEDDING

Hospital brings daughter's wedding to man battling cancer in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

The wedding took place at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. (Mitchell Ferrino)

BUFFALO, New York --
A father from Buffalo, New York, battled cancer for nearly 18 months in hopes of attending his only daughter's wedding.

Bethany and Austin were set to be married in late August, but it was clear her father's time was growing short.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo helped make Richard A. Ferrino, Jr.'s wish come true.

The staff brought the wedding to him on Father's Day.

They wheeled his hospital bed outside to the garden at the cancer center.

Family and friends, including his wife, three other children and his grandchildren, looked on as he witnessed the wedding.

Mr. Ferrino was able to applaud for the happy couple, kiss his daughter and give his new son-in-law a fatherly handshake.

Days later, he lost his battle. The family will forever be grateful to Roswell for "the amount of time, consideration and genuine care" they received.

His son, Mitchell Ferrino, made the video below as surprise for his sister.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddinghospitalcancerNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING
Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend
Wild wedding photos: Bride and groom pose with 416 Fire
Restaurant creates pizza wedding bouquets
Fish kill in Seabrook ruins bride-to-be's wedding plans
More wedding
FAMILY & PARENTING
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
More News