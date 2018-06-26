HOUSTON ROCKETS

Pearland Bakery offering free cupcakes to LeBron James

Could LeBron James be a Houston Rocket? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is quite the sweet deal. Smallcakes Pearland has given a free agency pitch to LeBron James and this one has nothing to do with basketball.


James is set to be a free agent July 1 and multiple teams want his services. Daryl Morey and the Rockets have made their desire to sign James clear and form a trio of him, Chris Paul and MVP James Harden. The Rockets are rumored to be one of the destinations James is intrigued by.

This is a deal James cannot pass up. Free cupcakes? Add that to playing alongside Paul and Harden and James could be packing his bags for Houston.
